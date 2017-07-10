Police are investigating after three bodies were found inside a vehicle on fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Sage Hill.

Crews responded to the vehicle fire at about 7:00 a.m. on Monday and found the bodies inside once the fire was put out.

There is no information yet on the identities of the victims, and people working in the area said it's usually a quiet place.

“We're all shocked,” said Rick Lawer, construction worker. “We thought it was just a fire and then find out about all this other grim stuff."

It’s not known if the deaths are criminal in nature or accidental.