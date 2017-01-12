Nine people are facing charges after RCMP executed a search warrant and seized a significant amount of marijuana from a cannabis paraphernalia shop in Banff on Tuesday.

Police say the Canna Clinic on Bear Street was given a licence in December to sell paraphernalia until recreational marijuana use is legalized in Canada.

Several area residents and nearby businesses complained to police that the shop was selling marijuana to customers and an investigation was launched.

Police obtained a search warrant and seized a large amount of marijuana and shatter, a marijuana concentrate, from the store.

“The RCMP is committed to enforcement of all laws, including the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.,” said Corporal Curtis Peters. “Currently, possession and trafficking of marijuana remains an offence and the RCMP will continue to enforce the law.”

The clinic is now closed and a letter posted on the door says …

We apologize for any inconvenience that our store being closed today has caused you. We will unfortunately be remaining closed for the remainder of today.

We thank you all for your support and we will be re-opening as SOON AS POSSIBLE to continue serving each and every one of you!

-Canna Clinic Management

Nine people, who are associated with the clinic, have been arrested and charges are pending.