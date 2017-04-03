Calgarians in two federal ridings will be heading to the polls on Monday to decide who will represent them in Ottawa.

Advance voting in Calgary-Heritage, Stephen Harper’s old riding, and Calgary-Midnapore, formerly held by Jason Kenney, has been open since March 24, but the winners in both of those races will be decided later on Monday night.

Those races in Conservative strongholds are among the five byelections scheduled, with the three others in Ontario and Quebec.

Those other seats were all held by Liberals; the Toronto-area seat of Markham-Thornhill and Montreal's Saint-Laurent opened when Stephane Dion and John McCallum left cabinet and were given diplomatic posts earlier this year.

The fifth seat, Ottawa-Vanier, was held by backbencher Mauril Belanger who died last year.

Polling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Information on where to vote can be found on the Elections Canada website.

(With files from the Canadian Press)