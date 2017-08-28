A truck fire closed a portion of Ogden Road Southeast for a few hours.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to Ogden Road and 50th Avenue Southeast around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon to extinguish the blaze.

The intersection was closed to give firefighters the room they needed to fight the fire.

The fire took place in the cargo area of the truck and it’s not known what sparked the blaze.

There were no injuries