The Calgary Police Service confirms a 24-year-old woman who was identified as one of two persons-of-interest in connection with four recent deaths in Calgary is in custody following an arrest in Ontario.

According to CPS officials, Yu Chieh (Diana) Liao was arrested Thursday evening in Toronto.

Liao was identifed as a person of interest in connection with the deaths of 36-year-old Glynnis Fox, 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer, 39-year-old Tiffany Ear and 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk.

"We know she has information in relation to this offence," said Acting Inspector Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Unit during a media availability on July 20. "We want to drill down exactly what her role was and what she knows about this."

Investigators say Liao and and Afowerk had a relationship at one time.

On July 10, the bodies of Fox, Pfeiffer and Ear were located inside a burnt-out vehicle next to a construction site in the northwest neighourhood of Sage Hill. Two days later, Afowerk was found dead west of Calgary city limits near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 8.

Police believed Liao, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on fraud allegations, had fled Calgary alongside an unknown black male and the pair were suspected to be in Ontario or Quebec. The male, later identified as 25-year-old Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, was arrested in Toronto on Tuesday, July 18 in connection with unrelated offences.

