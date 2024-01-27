1 climber dead after fall on Mt. Temple in Banff National Park
One person is dead after an incident that took place while climbing Temple Mountain in Banff National Park Friday.
At about 4:35 p.m., Lake Louise RCMP received reports of a back country skier who fell while climbing the Aemmer Couloir of Mt. Temple.
Emergency crews and Parks Canada visitor safety responded, where they discovered a 32-year-old Saskatchewan man who died from the fall.
According to a posting on Avalanche.ca, the climber was struck by a sluff from the rock face above the colouir and knocked off his feet while cramponing.
The other people in the group descended safely, where they found their friend dead from the fall. He wasn’t buried.
The two surviving group members were evacuated by helicopter. The deceased was retrieved by sling rescue.
The investigation continues. No foul play is suspected.
