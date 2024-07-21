1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary

An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a man and woman who had arrived at Foothills Medical Centre suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, the woman was declared dead, while the injured man is in serious condition.

Police believe the apparent shooting took place as the victims were driving west on the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass at Deerfoot Trail earlier Saturday.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.