CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary

    Police at Foothills Medical Centre Saturday evening, after two people arrived with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. A woman died, while a man is in serious condition. Police at Foothills Medical Centre Saturday evening, after two people arrived with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. A woman died, while a man is in serious condition.
    Share

    An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.

    At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a man and woman who had arrived at Foothills Medical Centre suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

    Upon arrival, the woman was declared dead, while the injured man is in serious condition.

    Police believe the apparent shooting took place as the victims were driving west on the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass at Deerfoot Trail earlier Saturday.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents

    CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News