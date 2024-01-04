1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public

Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.

At about 9:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Braden Crescent N.W.

Officials told CTV News that the home was broken into.

Police say one man was found dead inside the home and two other people were injured.

"Our homicide unit is now investigating and officers are in the process of speaking with multiple witnesses," police said in a news release.

There's also no indication that the home invasion is connected to an earlier one in Capitol Hill.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips