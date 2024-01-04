CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public

    Police say a number of people were hurt inside a Brentwood home during a home invasion, the second in Calgary in less than 12 hours. Police say a number of people were hurt inside a Brentwood home during a home invasion, the second in Calgary in less than 12 hours.

    Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.

    At about 9:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Braden Crescent N.W.

    Officials told CTV News that the home was broken into.

    Police say one man was found dead inside the home and two other people were injured.

    "Our homicide unit is now investigating and officers are in the process of speaking with multiple witnesses," police said in a news release.

    There's also no indication that the home invasion is connected to an earlier one in Capitol Hill.

    An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News