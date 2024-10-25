1 dead in Thursday evening collision between motorcycle and SUV in Lethbridge

CALGARY
    An investigation is underway after a motorcycle collision Thursday night that left one man dead.

    Just after 7 p.m., Lethbridge police and EMS responded to reports of a serious collision between a motorcycle and SUV along the 1200 block of Third Avenue South.

    The 40-year-old male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene.

    Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was travelling west on Third Avenue South when it struck an SUV trying to turn east onto Third Avenue from 12A Street South.

    Police say the SUV drove across both eastbound lanes, hit a parked truck and continued south onto 13 Street before pulling over in the 900 block.

    The 68-year-old woman driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation continues.

