1 dead in Thursday evening collision between motorcycle and SUV in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway after a motorcycle collision Thursday night that left one man dead.
Just after 7 p.m., Lethbridge police and EMS responded to reports of a serious collision between a motorcycle and SUV along the 1200 block of Third Avenue South.
The 40-year-old male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was travelling west on Third Avenue South when it struck an SUV trying to turn east onto Third Avenue from 12A Street South.
Police say the SUV drove across both eastbound lanes, hit a parked truck and continued south onto 13 Street before pulling over in the 900 block.
The 68-year-old woman driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
DEVELOPING Four arrested in Poland over alleged plot to send explosives via courier to Canada, U.S.
Polish authorities have arrested four individuals they allege planned to send parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials to Canada and the United States, according to Poland’s government website.
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
DNA tests identify 19th-century teenager's skull found in Illinois home's wall
Investigators have determined that a skull discovered in the wall of an Illinois home in 1978 was that of an Indiana teenager who died more than 150 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults
Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.
'Well-man' remains found at a castle have been linked to an 800-year-old Norse saga
Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text.
Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says Trump groped her to show off for Jeffrey Epstein
A former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is alleging that former President Donald Trump groped her in the 1990s, in what she believes was an attempt to show off for Jeffrey Epstein.
Randy Gregg, Craig MacTavish names going up in Oilers Hall of Fame tonight
Edmonton Oilers alumni Randy Gregg and Craig MacTavish were celebrated Friday morning ahead of their induction into the team's hall of fame in the evening.
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
Annual poppy campaign kicks off at General Stewart Branch legion in Lethbridge this weekend
The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch is getting ready to launch its annual poppy campaign this weekend.
Hurricanes celebrate a half-century of WHL hockey in Lethbridge Saturday night
The Lethbridge Hurricanes are celebrating 50 years of the Sportsplex and WHL hockey in Lethbridge Saturday.
Fight at Burnaby golf course could lead to assault charge
Video has surfaced on social media of a fight on a Burnaby golf course earlier this month, wherein a man appears to strike a fellow golfer with his club.
Search crews ramp up recovery mission for man who disappeared near Coquitlam River
Search and rescue crews are working against the clock Friday, trying to locate the body of a man who went missing near the Coquitlam River.
Missing man's vehicle found in West Vancouver, search and rescue crews say
Search and rescue crews have been tasked with looking for a missing man whose vehicle was recently found on the North Shore.
Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
Police say child porn investigations becoming 'more frequent' as charge laid in New Westminster, B.C.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
Man charged with arson following multiple fires in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following multiple fires that were deliberately set in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Sask. Marshals Service hats cost too much money, NDP says
The Saskatchewan Party’s planned marshals service was under the spotlight Thursday, as the NDP revealed the government paid over $40,000 for fewer than 100 hats for the new officers' uniforms.
Saskatchewan Party, NDP promise to work with Ottawa on homeless supports if elected
Saskatchewan's two major political parties promised Thursday to work with federal partners on finding the best deal for addressing homelessness if they win Monday's provincial election.
Toronto house fire leaves infant dead, woman critically injured
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
Toronto police still searching for suspect in intentional hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old boy
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said he was 'sick to his stomach' at the revelations about sexual abuse at a youth rehabilitation centre in Riviere-des-Prairies.
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Crown wants 25-year prison sentence for Montreal-area man who raped women, filmed abuse
Prosecutors are asking for a historic 25-year prison sentence for a convicted sex offender from the Montreal area who pleaded guilty to 24 sexual assault related charges.
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
Winnipeg police searching for man who assaulted woman in university dorm
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
How Manitobans feel about the U.S. presidential election
The U.S. presidential election between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is attracting interest north of the border.
The pursuit of vinyl records – one Winnipeg collector’s dream
The sound of a needle hitting the groove of a vinyl record has been a big part of Peter Dul’s life for decades. In fact – it was pretty much all he had.
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
9-year-old girl killed in ATV crash on eastern Ontario trail
One person is dead after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in eastern Ontario. Frontenac County OPP responded to a crash involving an ATV on a trail in Ardoch, Ont., 30 km north of Sharbot Lake.
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
One minor injury in crash involving school bus in Valley East area of Sudbury
The roadway is now open after a school bus was involved in a collision Friday at the intersection of MR80 and Valleyview Road in the Valley East area of Greater Sudbury.
Ford blasts Simcoe County councillors over vote to increase salary levels
Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted a recent vote by County of Simcoe council to instill pay increases for councillors during an unrelated news conference Friday morning.
Barrie's first-ever high-rise tower 'unlike anything in Ontario,' developer says
As Barrie faces a housing shortfall, builders are looking to the skies, developing condo towers, including one that stands out unlike anything the city has ever seen.
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation
On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.
OPP step closer to cracking a missing persons case nearly 60 years in the making
An appeal to the public for familial DNA to crack a case dating back to 1967 has resulted in biological family members for two victims coming forward.
EMDC death being investigated by London police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
breaking Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
Weekend Preview: Halloween edition Oct. 25-27
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
'A shady deal': MP Brian Masse says Ottawa is ignoring Windsorites
Member of Parliament for Windsor West, Brian Masse, stood in parliament today, saying the government is ignoring Windsorites by allowing the upcoming Ambassador Bridge deal to continue.