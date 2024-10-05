CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Plummers Road

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    One person is dead following a rollover Saturday morning in the area of Plummers Road and Priddis Valley Road.

    A spokesperson confirmed that EMS responded around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a large commercial vehicle.

    The driver was declared dead on scene.

    An investigation is underway by Turner Valley RCMP into what caused the rollover.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News