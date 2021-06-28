Advertisement
1 in hospital following shooting outside Marlborough Mall
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 8:54AM MDT
One person is recovering in hospital following a Sunday night shooting outside Marlborough Mall. (file)
Share:
CALGARY -- A male is recovering at the Peter Lougheed Centre following a Sunday night shooting in the parking lot of a northeast mall.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. at Marlborough Mall.
Police confirm the shooting victim's condition is now considered stable. His age has not been confirmed.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.