CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, officers responded to the Holiday Inn location in the 1200 block of McKinnon Drive N.E., near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 19th Street, at around 5 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

An injured person, age and gender not confirmed, was assessed by an EMS crew. The shooting victim's condition has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.