Calgary financial advisor charged after allegedly embezzling nearly $5M

A Calgary man who worked as a senior financial advisor has been charged with fraud and theft after police say he misappropriated nearly $5 million from his clients.

RCMP say Marc St. Pierre is believed to have withdrawn funds from client accounts and deposited them into his own bank accounts.

Officials say 16 victims were identified in the Red Deer area and the combined losses are nearly $5 million.

St. Pierre was charged on April 4 with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Police say while the monetary loss is significant, the fact that the accused worked for a bank harms the integrity of Alberta's financial institutions.

"The investigation serves as an important reminder for all banking clients to regularly check their accounts for any suspicious activity and to report it to their bank’s fraud prevention team," said Sgt. John Lamming with the RCMP's provincial financial crime team.

St. Pierre is due in court in Red Deer on May 14.