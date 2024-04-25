Here's who's playing at the Coca-Cola Stage this summer

The Calgary Stampede has announced the 2024 lineup for the Coca-Cola Stage.

The venue, located inside Stampede Park, is free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

"The Coca-Cola Stage continues to deliver an unforgettable music experience showcasing incredible talent," said spokesperson Theresa Howland in a Thursday news release.

"No matter when you stop by be ready to see your favourite artists or discover something new to add to your playlist."

This year's headliners include:

G-Eazy on Thursday, July 4;

Ocean Alley on Friday, July 5;

Dean Lewis on Friday, July 5;

Logic on Saturday, July 6;

Bill Talent on Sunday, July 7;

Jessie Murph on Monday, July 8;

The Beaches on Tuesday, July 9;

Metric on Wednesday, July 10;

Bryson Tiller on Thursday, July 11;

Orville Peck on Friday, July 12;

Dillon Francis on Saturday, July 13;

Alison Wonderland on Saturday, July 13, and

Benson Boone on Sunday, July 14.

The Stampede also released the headliners for Nashville North and the Big Four Roadhouse this week.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 14.