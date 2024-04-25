CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here's who's playing at the Coca-Cola Stage this summer

    The Beaches perform. (DaveFimbres.photography/SemiCharmedLife Photography LLC) The Beaches perform. (DaveFimbres.photography/SemiCharmedLife Photography LLC)
    The Calgary Stampede has announced the 2024 lineup for the Coca-Cola Stage.

    The venue, located inside Stampede Park, is free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

    "The Coca-Cola Stage continues to deliver an unforgettable music experience showcasing incredible talent," said spokesperson Theresa Howland in a Thursday news release.

    "No matter when you stop by be ready to see your favourite artists or discover something new to add to your playlist."

    This year's headliners include:

    • G-Eazy on Thursday, July 4;
    • Ocean Alley on Friday, July 5;
    • Dean Lewis on Friday, July 5;
    • Logic on Saturday, July 6;
    • Bill Talent on Sunday, July 7;
    • Jessie Murph on Monday, July 8;
    • The Beaches on Tuesday, July 9;
    • Metric on Wednesday, July 10;
    • Bryson Tiller on Thursday, July 11;
    • Orville Peck on Friday, July 12;
    • Dillon Francis on Saturday, July 13;
    • Alison Wonderland on Saturday, July 13, and
    • Benson Boone on Sunday, July 14.

    The Stampede also released the headliners for Nashville North and the Big Four Roadhouse this week.

    The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 14.

