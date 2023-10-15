Advertisement
1 woman in serious condition following vehicle rollover on Highway 1
Published Sunday, October 15, 2023 11:25AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2023 12:11PM MDT
(Supplied/RCMP)
A vehicle rollover on Highway 1 Sunday morning is disrupting traffic just outside Calgary.
Emergency crews are on scene, including STARS Air Ambulance.
A STARS spokesperson confirmed that a helicopter was dispatched to Highway 1 near the intersection with Highway 68 at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
A woman in her 30s was transported to Foothills Medical Centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Expect delays in the area," @511Alberta tweeted just after 10 a.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.