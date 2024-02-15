10 things to do in Calgary on Family Day weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Wildlife Festival

Meet a sloth, wrangle a Wallaby or pose with a porcupine at Cobbs Exotic Animal Rescue's Wildlife Festival. When: Friday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. then 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (adults only), Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nutrien Western Event Center, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E. Cost: Free for kids three and under, $16 in advance ($20 at the door) for general admission and $26 in advance ($30 at the door) for adults only night.

Fishtival

Head to the Bow Habitat Station for Calgary's 12 annual Fishtival. The vent includes family-friendly games and activities, fish feeding and theatrical performances. When: from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Bow Habitat Station in Pearce Estate Park, 1440 17A St. S.E. Cost: Free for children (three and under), $6 for youth (four to 17), $8 for seniors (65+) and $10 for adults (18-64). Family passes (two adults and four kids) are available for $30.

Chinook Blast

Chinook Blast is a celebration of community, culture and civic pride featuring art, music, theatre, sport and recreation. When: Until Feb. 19.

Various venues throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary depending on the event, but some are free.

Family Day Brunch at Heritage Park

: Round up your loved ones and celebrate Family Day with brunch at Heritage Park. When: From 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

: Gasoline Alley Museum Mezzanine, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: $43.95 for adults (16+), $28.95 for children (three to five) and free for children two and under.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels. When: Until Feb. 29.

Various locations throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary

Thumbelina

Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Thumbelina, aimed for those between four and 10 years old. When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Feb. 25. Cost: $18.89

Heist at Vertigo Theatre

Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal. When: Until Feb. 25

Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Flames vs. Red Wings

The Calgary Flames take on the Detroit Red Wings in a matinee game at the Saddledome. When: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Flames vs. Jets

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in a matinee game at the Saddledome. When: 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Roughnecks vs. Thunderbirds