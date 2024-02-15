10 things to do in Calgary on Family Day weekend

CALGARY
    The 2024 Wildlife Festival is in Calgary from Feb. 16-19. (facebook.com/wildfestcdn) The 2024 Wildlife Festival is in Calgary from Feb. 16-19. (facebook.com/wildfestcdn)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Wildlife Festival

    • What: Meet a sloth, wrangle a Wallaby or pose with a porcupine at Cobbs Exotic Animal Rescue's Wildlife Festival.
    • When: Friday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. then 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (adults only), Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Nutrien Western Event Center, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Free for kids three and under, $16 in advance ($20 at the door) for general admission and $26 in advance ($30 at the door) for adults only night.

    Fishtival

    • What: Head to the Bow Habitat Station for Calgary's 12th annual Fishtival. The vent includes family-friendly games and activities, fish feeding and theatrical performances.
    • When: from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.
    • Where: Bow Habitat Station in Pearce Estate Park, 1440 17A St. S.E.
    • Cost: Free for children (three and under), $6 for youth (four to 17), $8 for seniors (65+) and $10 for adults (18-64). Family passes (two adults and four kids) are available for $30.

    Chinook Blast

    • What: Chinook Blast is a celebration of community, culture and civic pride featuring art, music, theatre, sport and recreation.
    • When: Until Feb. 19.
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on the event, but some are free.

    Family Day Brunch at Heritage Park

    • What: Round up your loved ones and celebrate Family Day with brunch at Heritage Park.
    • When: From 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.
    • Where: Gasoline Alley Museum Mezzanine, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: $43.95 for adults (16+), $28.95 for children (three to five) and free for children two and under.

    YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

    • What: Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
    • When: Until Feb. 29.
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Thumbelina

    • What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Thumbelina, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.
    • When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
    • Where: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Feb. 25.
    • Cost: $18.89

    Heist at Vertigo Theatre

    • What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.
    • When: Until Feb. 25
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Flames vs. Red Wings

    Flames vs. Jets

    Roughnecks vs. Thunderbirds

