CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary over the August long weekend

    Taste of Calgary 2024 will be held Aug. 1 to 5. (Facebook/Taste of Calgary) Taste of Calgary 2024 will be held Aug. 1 to 5. (Facebook/Taste of Calgary)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Chasing Summer Music Festival

    • What: Chasing Summer, Calgary's two-day electronic music festival, returns with headliners like Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Illenium and more.
    • When: Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
    • Where: The Max Bell Centre festival grounds, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary Blues Festival

    • What: Blues lovers can head to Cowboys Park this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Calgary Bluesfest.
    • When: Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
    • Where: Cowboys Park (Formerly Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Taste of Calgary

    • What: Taste of Calgary gives visitors the chance to sample food and beverages from a diverse selection of vendors. 
    • When: Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Where: Lot Six, Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street S.W.
    • Cost: Admission is free but 'taste tickets' cost $1 each. Each dish is for sale for between two and seven tickets.

    Tour de Bowness Race and Street Festival

    • What: Tour de Bowness Race and street festival celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Head to Bowness to check out vendors, food trucks, live music and of course, the bike race.
    • When: Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: The community of Bowness.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    BUMP Festival

    • What: Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival.
    • When: Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 18.
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on event.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

    Calgary Fringe Festival

    • What: The 2024 Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival brings together emerging and established artists, giving them a chance to tell their stories on stage. Shows run at various venues all week long.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Stampeders vs. Argonauts

    • What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the Toronto Argonauts.
    • When: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
    • Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

    • What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
    • When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News