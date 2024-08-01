10 things to do in Calgary over the August long weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Chasing Summer Music Festival

What : Chasing Summer, Calgary's two-day electronic music festival, returns with headliners like Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Illenium and more.

: Chasing Summer, Calgary's two-day electronic music festival, returns with headliners like Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Illenium and more. When: Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Where: The Max Bell Centre festival grounds, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E.

The Max Bell Centre festival grounds, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Calgary Blues Festival

What: Blues lovers can head to Cowboys Park this weekend to celebrate the 20 th anniversary of Calgary Bluesfest.

Blues lovers can head to Cowboys Park this weekend to celebrate the 20 anniversary of Calgary Bluesfest. When: Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Where: Cowboys Park (Formerly Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Cowboys Park (Formerly Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Taste of Calgary

What: Taste of Calgary gives visitors the chance to sample food and beverages from a diverse selection of vendors.

Taste of Calgary gives visitors the chance to sample food and beverages from a diverse selection of vendors. When: Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Lot Six, Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street S.W.

Lot Six, Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street S.W. Cost: Admission is free but 'taste tickets' cost $1 each. Each dish is for sale for between two and seven tickets.

Tour de Bowness Race and Street Festival

What : Tour de Bowness Race and street festival celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Head to Bowness to check out vendors, food trucks, live music and of course, the bike race.

: Tour de Bowness Race and street festival celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Head to Bowness to check out vendors, food trucks, live music and of course, the bike race. When: Monday , Aug. 5, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday Aug. 5, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: The community of Bowness.

The community of Bowness. Cost: Free to attend.

BUMP Festival

What : Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival.

: Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival. When: Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 18.

Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 18. Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.

Various locations throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary depending on event.

Calgary Fringe Festival

What: The 2024 Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival brings together emerging and established artists, giving them a chance to tell their stories on stage. Shows run at various venues all week long.

The 2024 Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival brings together emerging and established artists, giving them a chance to tell their stories on stage. Shows run at various venues all week long. When: Friday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Friday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Where: Various locations.

Various locations. Cost: Prices vary.

Stampeders vs. Argonauts

What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the Toronto Argonauts.

The Calgary Stampeders take on the Toronto Argonauts. When: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.

Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom. When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.

Until Sept. 1, 2024. Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

What: Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.

Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind. When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.

Until Aug. 10, 2024. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W. Cost: From $41.95.

Immersive Disney Animation