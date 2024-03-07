10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Calgary International Auto and Truck Show

Car lovers can head to the BMO Centre for the 2024 Calgary International Auto and Truck Show. When: March 7-10 , 2024

March 7-10 2024 Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Free admission for kids six and under, adult tickets (18-64) $17.50, senior tickets (65+) $12.79 and youth tickets (seven-17) $10.40.

Blake Shelton

Country superstar Blake Shelton takes to the stage with special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. When: Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Calgary as part of the team's 2024 world tour. When: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. Where: WinSport Event Centre, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

WinSport Event Centre, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary

The 80's Club

Some of the most notable acts of the 80's – Honeymoon Suite, Aldo Nova and Men Without Hats – perform at an all-ages event called The 80's Club. When: Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3775 Grey Eagle Dr.

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3775 Grey Eagle Dr. Cost: $49 – $79

Festival of Animated Objects

The Festival of Animated Objects marries the practice of mask and puppet arts with contemporary spaces, themes and ideas. When: March 8-24, 2024

March 8-24, 2024 Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.

Various venues throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary

Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash

Jubilations Junior presents Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind. When: Saturdays until March 23, 2024.

Saturdays until March 23, 2024. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W. Cost: $44.95 for adults and $41.95 for kids (12 and under).

Hansel and Gretel

Alberta Ballet presents Hansel and Gretel, inspired by the charm of old-fashioned black-and-white movies, with the energy of a fantastical adventure. When: March 7-9, 2024.

March 7-9, 2024. Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W. Cost: Prices vary

As You Like It

Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles. When: Feb. 27 – March 24

Feb. 27 – March 24 Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Wranglers vs. Reign

The Calgary Wranglers take on the Ontario Reign at the Saddledome. When: Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Hitmen vs. Rebels