CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    Blake Shelton's Back to the Honkytonk tour. (Facebook/Blake Shelton) Blake Shelton's Back to the Honkytonk tour. (Facebook/Blake Shelton)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Calgary International Auto and Truck Show

    • What: Car lovers can head to the BMO Centre for the 2024 Calgary International Auto and Truck Show.
    • When: March 7-10, 2024
    • Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Free admission for kids six and under, adult tickets (18-64) $17.50, senior tickets (65+) $12.79 and youth tickets (seven-17) $10.40.

    Blake Shelton

    • What: Country superstar Blake Shelton takes to the stage with special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.
    • When: Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Harlem Globetrotters

    • What: The Harlem Globetrotters return to Calgary as part of the team's 2024 world tour.
    • When: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.
    • Where: WinSport Event Centre, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    The 80's Club

    • What: Some of the most notable acts of the 80's – Honeymoon Suite, Aldo Nova and Men Without Hats – perform at an all-ages event called The 80's Club
    • When: Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3775 Grey Eagle Dr.
    • Cost: $49 – $79

    Festival of Animated Objects

    • What: The Festival of Animated Objects marries the practice of mask and puppet arts with contemporary spaces, themes and ideas.
    • When: March 8-24, 2024
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Saturdays until March 23, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: $44.95 for adults and $41.95 for kids (12 and under).

    Hansel and Gretel

    • What: Alberta Ballet presents Hansel and Gretel, inspired by the charm of old-fashioned black-and-white movies, with the energy of a fantastical adventure.
    • When: March 7-9, 2024.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    As You Like It

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.
    • When: Feb. 27 – March 24
    • Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Wranglers vs. Reign

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Ontario Reign at the Saddledome.
    • When: Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hitmen vs. Rebels

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Red Deer Rebels at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
    • When: Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News