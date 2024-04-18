10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Jurassic Quest

What: Take your family to visit with life-size animated dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.

The Tortured Poets Department listening party

What: Head to Commonwealth to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department at a listening/dance party.

PetFest

What: Animals of all kinds will be celebrated at Spruce Meadows as part of PetFest. More than 60 vendors will attend the indoor event, which features sheep, horses, working dogs and adoptable dogs.

2024 Calgary Underground Film Festival

What: Celebrate the best in independent cinema from all over the world at the 21 st annual Calgary Underground Film Festival, featuring the Canadian premiere of I Saw the TV Glow.

Supertrain 2024

What: Supertrain 2024 is a family-friendly event with operating model train exhibits, Lego, face painting and a children's play area.

Calgary Opera presents Das Rheingold

What: Wagner’s retelling of Norse mythology in Das Rheingold portrays universal themes of love and power. Conducted by Jonathan Brandani and directed by Brian Staufenbiel.

The Matrix

What: Watch The Matrix as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.

Murder at the Park: Death Checks In

What: Heritage Park hosts Death Checks In, aMurder at the Park dinner theatre experience that includes a three-course meal. Death Checks In is a brand new murder mystery by Pegasus Performances.

Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles

What: Jubilations Junior presents Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.

Roughnecks vs. Panther City