10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Jurassic Quest

    • What: Take your family to visit with life-size animated dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.
    • When: Friday, April 19 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April, 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Stampede Park, 650 25 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $23 - $44

    The Tortured Poets Department listening party

    • What: Head to Commonwealth to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department at a listening/dance party.
    • When: Friday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: Commonwealth Bar and Stage, 731 10 Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $16

    PetFest

    • What: Animals of all kinds will be celebrated at Spruce Meadows as part of PetFest. More than 60 vendors will attend the indoor event, which features sheep, horses, working dogs and adoptable dogs. 
    • When: Friday, April 19 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: $5 to $10

    2024 Calgary Underground Film Festival

    • What: Celebrate the best in independent cinema from all over the world at the 21st annual Calgary Underground Film Festival, featuring the Canadian premiere of I Saw the TV Glow.
    • When: April 18 – 28, 2024.
    • Where: Globe Cinema, 617 Eighth Ave S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Supertrain 2024

    • What: Supertrain 2024 is a family-friendly event with operating model train exhibits, Lego, face painting and a children's play area.
    • When: Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd N.E.
    • Cost: Age 15 and under: free, adults (16+): $15. Tickets available at the door only.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Calgary Opera presents Das Rheingold

    • What: Wagner’s retelling of Norse mythology in Das Rheingold portrays universal themes of love and power. Conducted by Jonathan Brandani and directed by Brian Staufenbiel.
    • When: April 20, 24 and 26, 2024
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    The Matrix

    • What: Watch The Matrix as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.
    • When: Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    Murder at the Park: Death Checks In

    • What: Heritage Park hosts Death Checks In, aMurder at the Park dinner theatre experience that includes a three-course meal. Death Checks In is a brand new murder mystery by Pegasus Performances.
    • When: April 19, 20, 26 and 27.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. 
    • Cost: $120 plus GST

    Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: April 13 – June 1, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Roughnecks vs. Panther City

    • What: The Calgary Roughnecks take on Panther City at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

