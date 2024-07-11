10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 12-14)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
2024 Calgary Stampede
- What: Head to the Calgary Stampede to take in the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
- When: Through until Sunday, July 14, 2024.
- Where: Calgary Stampede, 1410 Stampede Trail S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Pancake breakfasts
- What: Head to one of the hundreds of free pancake breakfasts throughout Calgary during the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.
- When: Through until Sunday, July 14, 2024.
- Where: Various locations.
- Cost: Free.
Miranda Lambert
- What: Country music queen Miranda Lambert performs at the Saddledome.
- When: Friday, July 12, 2024.
- Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Loud Luxury
- What: DJ duo Loud Luxury perform at the Badlands Music Festival.
- When: Saturday, July 13, 2024.
- Where: Badlands Music Festival tent, 725 Ninth Ave. S.W.
- Cost: $88 - $113.
Ice Cube
- What: American rapper Ice Cube performs at the Cowboys Music Festival.
- When: Saturday, July 13, 2024.
- Where: Cowboys Music Festival tent, 519 12 Ave. S.E.
- Cost: $50 to $150.
Jonas Brothers
- What: The Jonas Brothers perform at the Saddledome.
- When: Saturday, July 13, 2024.
- Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Nickleback
- What: Nickleback performs at the Saddledome with special guests The Glorious Sons,
- When: Sunday, July 14, 2024.
- Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Cavalry vs. York United
- What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on Toronto's York United FC at ATCO Field.
- When: Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m.
- Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
NFL meet and greet
- What: Grab autographs from – or photos with – NFL players, enjoy food, games and prizes, or buy a raffle ticket, at the Smart Performance NFL Meet and Greet.
- When: Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
- Where: Smart Performance Training Centre, 5709 Second St. S.E., Unit #113.
- Cost: Free.
Immersive Disney Animation
- What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
- When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
- Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometres away
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
The U.K. mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack. The suspect is in hospital
A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometres) from the scene of the crimes.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists
The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Near 30 C today, with a cooldown coming soon
The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
-
Prep work underway for St. Mary Canal Siphon repair
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
-
Safety top of mind for Lethbridge summer camps, animals as heat warning lingers
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
Vancouver
-
Video shows police officer taking firefighter's hose, spraying people in East Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department is defending the actions of an officer who was recorded taking a firefighter's water hose and spraying two people in the head on Canada Day.
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
Vancouver Island
-
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.
-
Hundreds join chorus for Indigenous boys whose singing was silenced
On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed their support for the boys by gathering in the village square, with drums in their hands and songs in their hearts.
Saskatoon
-
'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
-
'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
-
Canada's soccer success fuels youth participation
The Canadian men’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Argentina on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the Copa America.
Regina
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
-
'Welcome a more diverse group': National golf program looking to gain interest with youth
The First Tee Prairies golf program is looking to grow the game by engaging younger players and removing barriers.
Toronto
-
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
-
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record after Hurricane Beryl remnants
Toronto set a July 10 record rainfall after the remnants of Hurricane Beryl bellowed through the province on Wednesday.
-
One person rushed to hospital after North York shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning still in place for Montreal
A rainfall warning is still in place for the Island of Montreal after record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.
-
McGill's downtown campus partially reopened after encampment dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is partially reopened after the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field was dismantled.
-
Record-breaking rainfall wreaks havoc on Montreal roads
Some drivers had to abandon their cars during the afternoon commute on Wednesday after Montreal was soaked in a heavy, record-breaking downpour of rain that wreaked havoc on the roads.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to offer at-home HPV testing kits
The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.
-
Cape Breton police search for missing North Sydney man
Police in Cape Breton continue to look for a 34-year-old man from North Sydney who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Halifax-area community seeing a rise in bear sightings
The quiet community around Porters Lake, N.S., is known for having wildlife activity, however, recently residents are noticing more of it in their yards – particularly, black bears.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in trial of man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
-
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
NEW
NEW Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
-
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning
Hazardous flooding may occur as more rain falls in the Barrie, Collinwood, Hillsdale corridor.
-
OPP issues warning about fake cryptocurrency investments
Cryptocurrency scammers are raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from unwitting victims.
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
London
-
Police seize $134,000 in drugs and cash in Woodstock
Police say that early in the morning, a search warrant at several apartments saw suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine seized, as well as nearly $2000 in cash.
-
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
Windsor
-
Don’t call 911 about coyotes unless it’s an emergency: LaSalle police
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region. Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.