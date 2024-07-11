CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 12-14)

    The downtown core is seen behind the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 7, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The downtown core is seen behind the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 7, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    2024 Calgary Stampede

    • What: Head to the Calgary Stampede to take in the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
    • When: Through until Sunday, July 14, 2024. 
    • Where: Calgary Stampede, 1410 Stampede Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Pancake breakfasts

    • What: Head to one of the hundreds of free pancake breakfasts throughout Calgary during the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.
    • When: Through until Sunday, July 14, 2024. 
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Free.

    Miranda Lambert

    • What: Country music queen Miranda Lambert performs at the Saddledome.
    • When: Friday, July 12, 2024.
    • Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Loud Luxury

    • What: DJ duo Loud Luxury perform at the Badlands Music Festival.
    • When: Saturday, July 13, 2024. 
    • Where: Badlands Music Festival tent, 725 Ninth Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $88 - $113.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by LOUD LUXURY (@loudluxury)

    Ice Cube

    • What: American rapper Ice Cube performs at the Cowboys Music Festival.
    • When: Saturday, July 13, 2024. 
    • Where: Cowboys Music Festival tent, 519 12 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $50 to $150.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

    Jonas Brothers 

    • What: The Jonas Brothers perform at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, July 13, 2024.
    • Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Nickleback

    • What: Nickleback performs at the Saddledome with special guests The Glorious Sons,
    • When: Sunday, July 14, 2024.
    • Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback)

    Cavalry vs. York United

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on Toronto's York United FC at ATCO Field.
    • When: Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    NFL meet and greet

    • What: Grab autographs from – or photos with – NFL players, enjoy food, games and prizes, or buy a raffle ticket, at the Smart Performance NFL Meet and Greet.
    • When: Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
    • Where: Smart Performance Training Centre, 5709 Second St. S.E., Unit #113.
    • Cost: Free.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists

    The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News