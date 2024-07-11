10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 12-14)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

2024 Calgary Stampede

What: Head to the Calgary Stampede to take in the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Through until Sunday, July 14, 2024. Where: Calgary Stampede, 1410 Stampede Trail S.E.

Calgary Stampede, 1410 Stampede Trail S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Pancake breakfasts

What: Head to one of the hundreds of free pancake breakfasts throughout Calgary during the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.

Through until Sunday, July 14, 2024. Where: Various locations.

Various locations. Cost: Free.

Miranda Lambert

What: Country music queen Miranda Lambert performs at the Saddledome.

Friday, July 12, 2024. Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Loud Luxury

What: DJ duo Loud Luxury perform at the Badlands Music Festival.

Saturday, July 13, 2024. Where: Badlands Music Festival tent, 725 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Badlands Music Festival tent, 725 Ninth Ave. S.W. Cost: $88 - $113.

Ice Cube

What: American rapper Ice Cube performs at the Cowboys Music Festival.

Saturday, July 13, 2024. Where: Cowboys Music Festival tent, 519 12 Ave. S.E.

Cowboys Music Festival tent, 519 12 Ave. S.E. Cost: $50 to $150.

Jonas Brothers

What: The Jonas Brothers perform at the Saddledome.

Saturday, July 13, 2024. Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Nickleback

What: Nickleback performs at the Saddledome with special guests The Glorious Sons,

Sunday, July 14, 2024. Where: Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Cavalry vs. York United

What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on Toronto's York United FC at ATCO Field.

Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

NFL meet and greet

What: Grab autographs from – or photos with – NFL players, enjoy food, games and prizes, or buy a raffle ticket, at the Smart Performance NFL Meet and Greet.

Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m. Where: Smart Performance Training Centre, 5709 Second St. S.E., Unit #113.

Smart Performance Training Centre, 5709 Second St. S.E., Unit #113. Cost: Free.

Immersive Disney Animation