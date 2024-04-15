10 years since Brentwood stabbing claimed 5 lives

CALGARY
    Monday marks 10 years since the killing of five university friends shook the city of Calgary.

    In the early morning hours of April 15, 2014, Kaiti Perras, Lawrence Hong, Jordan Segura, Zackariah Rathwell and Josh Hunter were killed at a party celebrating the end of the school year.

    They were stabbed by Matthew de Grood, who had been living with undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time, and was ultimately found not criminally responsible.

    De Grood has since been receiving psychiatric care.

    The courts have denied a full discharge from the group home he's been living at several times.

    This is a developing story and we will have more details…

