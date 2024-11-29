CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 injured in southeast Calgary stabbing; 1 in potentially life-threatening condition

    Calgary police
    Share

    Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in southeast Calgary on Friday.

    It happened in the 100 block of Walden Square S.E. at 4:40 p.m.

    EMS says one person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with traumatic injuries.

    Two more were taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life-threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.

    A fourth person in the home at the time was not injured.

    All involved are adults, EMS says.

    Police say one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

    Police remained at the home into Friday evening, saying they expected to be there for some time to investigate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News