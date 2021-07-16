CALGARY -- Calgary police are hoping someone will come forward with information on the whereabouts of an accused killer before the deadline for a $100,000 reward passes on July 20.

The Calgary Police Service partnered with the Bolo Program and Calgary Crime Stoppers in January to offer the $100,000 reward for help tracking down Kier Bryan Granado, 24, who is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2015 slaying. The reward was made available for six months.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2015.

Officers arrived to find Hussein Merhi, 26, in medical distress and he died at the scene.

Two suspects were later identified.

Joseph Trieu, 26, of Calgary, was charged in July 2019 with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. Granado was charged with one count of first-degree murder but has been on the lam ever since.

Police earlier said Granado is a member of FK gang in Calgary, which was part of a bloody war with rival group the FOB that saw more than two dozen people killed since the early 2000s.

"They certainly possess a risk to public safety," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said during an earlier interview.

"Our best information right now is that he remains in the province, in Alberta, likely in Calgary or Edmonton."

Schiavetta added the FK group also has direct ties to the Lower Mainland in B.C., and also to southeast Asia.

Police said they believe the attack was targeted and Granado and Merhi knew each other.

The Bolo Program is described online as "a breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens like you to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted."

Anyone with information is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.