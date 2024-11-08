12 calves killed in central Alberta rollover

RCMP say a dozen calves were killed after a semi-truck hauling cattle overturned near Innisfail, Alta., on Thursday.

Police say the cattle truck was westbound on Highway 590 when the driver failed to navigate the turn onto the QEII Highway south.

The truck rolled onto its side just after 12 p.m., trapping the 75 calves it was carrying inside.

RCMP say the driver was taken to hospital in Innisfail with minor injuries.

Emergency crews worked to free the cattle and, with the help of the local Innisfail Auction Mart, transport them to safety.

Veterinarians were also called in to help assess the animals.

Just two weeks ago, 17 cows were killed in a rollover in Calgary.

Police said at the time that speed was being investigated as a possible cause for that collision.