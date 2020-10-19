CALGARY -- A 12th death is being attributed to COVID-19 outbreaks at Foothills hospital, making it the deadliest outbreak at a healthcare facility in the province.

A man in his 80s died over the weekend. The death is one of four announced Monday as part of the province's regular update, which also included a man in his 80s from the South Zone, a man in his 20s from the Central Zone and a man in his 70s in the Calgary Zone. The deaths are not linked to continuing care facilities.

The province reported Monday that 898 cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend, including:

311 on Friday;

231 on Saturday, and;

356 on Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, five units at Foothills hospital were on outbreak status — two cardiac units, a cardiac intensive care unit and two general medicine units —while three units are on watch status — a neurology/neurosurgery unit, a transition unit and a unit providing care to hematology, cancer, and bone marrow transplant patients.

On outbreak earlier this year at the Misericordia hospital in Edmonton resulted in 11 deaths.

There are 3,138 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 117 people in hospital, including 18 in ICU. There have been 292 deaths linked to the virus.