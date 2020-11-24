CALGARY -- A 40-year-old man is facing trafficking charges following an investigation that unearthed significant quantities of drugs at a rural home outside of Calgary.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang team, as well as RCMP and Calgary Police Service members, searched a home in Rocky View County on Nov. 18, 2020.

The search led to the seizure of:

  • Cocaine (1,459 grams)
  • Unidentified pink powder (292 grams)
  • Unidentified white powder (134 grams)
  • Psilocybin (six grams)
  • Methamphetamine (0.3 grams)
  • Rounds of ammunition

ALERT has not provided details regarding where the seizure took place in Rocky View County.

A 40-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in Crossfield, Alta. in connection with the investigation.

Jeffrey Bussey has been charged with:

  • Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

The unidentified powders have been submitted to Heath Canada for analysis.  