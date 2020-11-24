Advertisement
$145K worth of cocaine seized from Rocky View County home
Drugs seized from a property in Rocky View County during a Nov. 18 search (ALERT)
CALGARY -- A 40-year-old man is facing trafficking charges following an investigation that unearthed significant quantities of drugs at a rural home outside of Calgary.
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang team, as well as RCMP and Calgary Police Service members, searched a home in Rocky View County on Nov. 18, 2020.
The search led to the seizure of:
- Cocaine (1,459 grams)
- Unidentified pink powder (292 grams)
- Unidentified white powder (134 grams)
- Psilocybin (six grams)
- Methamphetamine (0.3 grams)
- Rounds of ammunition
ALERT has not provided details regarding where the seizure took place in Rocky View County.
A 40-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in Crossfield, Alta. in connection with the investigation.
Jeffrey Bussey has been charged with:
- Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
The unidentified powders have been submitted to Heath Canada for analysis.