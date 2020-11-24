CALGARY -- A 40-year-old man is facing trafficking charges following an investigation that unearthed significant quantities of drugs at a rural home outside of Calgary.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang team, as well as RCMP and Calgary Police Service members, searched a home in Rocky View County on Nov. 18, 2020.

The search led to the seizure of:

Cocaine (1,459 grams)

Unidentified pink powder (292 grams)

Unidentified white powder (134 grams)

Psilocybin (six grams)

Methamphetamine (0.3 grams)

Rounds of ammunition

ALERT has not provided details regarding where the seizure took place in Rocky View County.

A 40-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in Crossfield, Alta. in connection with the investigation.

Jeffrey Bussey has been charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

The unidentified powders have been submitted to Heath Canada for analysis.