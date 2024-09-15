CALGARY
Calgary

    • 16 Avenue reopens as city wraps up water main repairs

    

    Sixteenth Avenue reopened to vehicle traffic Sunday, as the city continues to wrap up work on the Bearspaw feeder main.

    Some localized lane closures are still required near 43 Street N.W. to accommodate bringing the feeder main back into service.

    At its Sunday afternoon update, city water services director Nancy Mackay announced that water consumption Saturday dipped to 471 million litres, below the threshold level of 485 million litres.

    She said the city anticipates reopening 33 Avenue east of 83 Street N.W. by Tuesday.

    No Parking signs along 34 Avenue, east of 83 Street N.W. have been removed, adding access for resident parking.

