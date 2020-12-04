CALGARY -- Two men are facing charges in connection to a break-in at a Lethbridge pub where a vehicle drove through the front window and an ATM was pilfered.

The incident happened Nov. 29 at Honkers Pub and Eatery in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue N.

Police say a small truck was driven through the front window, then two men made off with the bank machine.

On Thursday, members of the Lethbridge police priority crimes unit served a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Seventh Avenue N.

Travis Robert Taylor, 30, of Lethbridge, was arrested and is charged with break and enter, breach of undertaking and mischief to property.

He remained in custody on Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.

Travis Roy Priest, 31, of Lethbridge, is charged with break and enter and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Priest’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



