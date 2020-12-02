CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines is notifying guests who flew on a number of its flights within the past two weeks about their possible contact with COVID-19.

The airline provided an updated list on its website, adding 24 flights arriving or departing from Calgary International Airport since Nov. 16. Several of the flights involved U.S. destinations while three came from Mexico.

A third of the flights also came through YYC on Nov. 22, data indicates:

Nov. 28 – Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 10 to 16;

Nov. 28 – Flight 155 from Calgary to Edmonton, rows 10 to 16;

Nov. 27 – Flight 3229 from Calgary to Edmonton, rows 6 to 12;

Nov. 27 – Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 4 to 10;

Nov. 26 – Flight 205 from Winnipeg to Calgary, rows 11 to 17;

Nov. 26 – Flight 155 from Calgary to Edmonton, rows 5 to 11;

Nov. 26 – Flight 3225 from Calgary to Edmonton, rows 4 to 10;

Nov. 26 – Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 15 to 21;

Nov. 23 – Flight 613 from Ottawa to Calgary, rows 1 to 7;

Nov. 23 – Flight 3101 from Calgary to Fort St. John (YXJ), no information on rows;

Nov. 23 – Flight 658 from Calgary to Toronto, rows 1 to 7;

Nov. 23 – Flight 669 from Toronto to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

Nov. 22 – Flight 3455 from Calgary to Abbottsford (YXX), rows 14 to 19;

Nov. 22 – Flight 238 from Edmonton to Calgary, no information on rows;

Nov. 22 – Flight 1510 from Calgary to Los Angeles (LAX), no information on rows;

Nov. 22 – Flight 1511 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Calgary, no information on rows;

Nov. 22 – Flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 2 to 8;

Nov. 22 – Flight 155 from Calgary to Edmonton, rows 4 to 10;

Nov. 22 – Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 7 to 13;

Nov. 22 – Flight 2311 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 6 to 12;

Nov. 21 – Flight 2313 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 22 to 28;

Nov. 20 – Flight 119 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10;

Nov. 20 – Flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox (YQQ), rows 3 to 9;

Nov. 20 – Flight 3144 from Fort McMurray (YMM) to Calgary, rows 13 to 19.

WestJet says it is releasing information on the rows that could have come into close contact with the positive cases of the disease so guests can take proper precautions.

While the Canada-U.S. border remains closed to all land crossings until at least Dec. 21, air travel between the two countries is allowed, provided travelers self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.