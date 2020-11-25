CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines is notifying passengers who travelled on one of six recent flights and may have been in contact with a guest who flew while infectious with the disease.

The company announced the details of the affected flights on its website.

It says that all passengers seated in the listed rows should take all necessary precautions including self-isolating and proper testing.

The dates of affected flights, along with numbers, are:

Nov. 19 – Flight 652 from Calgary to Toronto, rows 1 to 5

Nov. 18 – Flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary, rows 1 to 6

Nov. 15 – Flight 491 from Calgary to Comox (YQQ), rows 4 to 10

Nov. 15 – Flight 3178 from Grande Prairie (YQU) to Calgary, rows 15 to 19

Nov. 15 – Flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops (YKA), rows 12 to 18

Nov. 14 – Flight 133 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 3 to 9

While the Canada-U.S. border is closed at all land crossings to non-essential travellers, air travel is still permitted as long as guests abide by all rules and regulations in the state or province they land in.

Public health officials are advising Canadians against all non-essential travel plans, including those that include flights.

WestJet says it is releasing all details about positive cases of COVID-19 out of an interest for public safety.

"The public health authority has jurisdiction, and a process, for notifying guests on board the flight, we are providing all necessary information as required. We have a strict process and protocol in place for notifying our crew of affected flights and are not always able to post the information in coordination with public health."