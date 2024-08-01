CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2-vehicle collision on Hwy 22X Thursday morning sends both drivers to hospital

    A two-vehicle collision on Highway 22X Thursday morning sent the occupants of both vehicles to hospital.

    The incident took place around 7:20 a.m., near Priddis Valley Road, with early reports suggesting a possible head-on collision between a GMC and a Kia Forte.

    According to emergency officials, the driver of one vehicle was transported to hospital in serious but stable and non-life threatening condition, while the driver of the second vehicle was in stable condition.

    Parts of the highway were closed

    RCMP say alcohol is not considered a factor.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

