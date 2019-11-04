CALGARY — Showcasing western culture and a behind-the-scenes perspective of the rodeo, the 2020 Calgary Stampede poster was unveiled Monday, created by 17-year-old Ariel Clipperton.

Clipperton is the youngest-ever artist chosen to create the poster.

The unveiling was held at the Calgary French and International School, where Clipperton has attended since pre-school. She was encouraged to submit the artwork by her teacher, and will now receive a $10,000 scholarship, provided by the Brandon Flock Foundation.

“Ariel’s work is a unique perspective for the poster,” said Stampede chairman Dana Peers.

“A competitor’s point of view of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo is something we don’t see often.”

The poster will be distributed around the world ahead of next year’s Stampede, going July 3 to 12, 2020.

“I wanted everyone looking at the poster to connect in one way or another,” said Clipperton.

“Whether you can see yourself in the crowd or as the cowboy, I wanted it to be a piece that everyone can connect to and that is where I found my inspiration.”

Submissions for the 2021 poster contest are now being accepted. Youth between the ages of 15 and 24 can submit artwork until Nov. 30, and more information can be found online.