George Thorogood and Tom Cochrane to perform at Calgary's 2024 Oxford Stomp

Oxford Stop returns to Calgary this summer featuring headliners George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and this year the show will be in a different location.

The single-day outdoor music festival is moving to Prince's Island Park, the same location as the 2024 Roundup MusicFest.

Other performers at this year's event, which will take place on Friday, July 12, include Canadian artists Tom Cochrane and Serena Ryder, as well as up-and-coming alternative rock bank Uncle Strut.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Oxford Stomp to Prince’s Island Park for the very first time," said spokesperson Sarah Geddes in a news release.

"Combining the renowned event with Calgary’s favourite outdoor music festival site will see the Oxford Stomp return to its previous large-scale format and create an unparalleled concert experience for Calgary."

The 2023 Oxford Stomp featured performances by Alan Doyle, Sam Roberts Band and The Strumbellas and was held at the Wildhorse Saloon.

Tickets for this year's event go one sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and RoundupMusicFest.com.