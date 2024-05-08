Calgary family physician charged with sexual assault of Cowboys patron

A Calgary family physician is accused of sexually assaulting a woman more than a year ago.

Police say a woman was at Cowboys Dance Hall on 12th Avenue S.E. on Jan. 14, 2023, and left in a taxi with a man.

They say he took her to a nearby hotel, rented a room and sexually assaulted her.

The woman later reported what happened to police.

Ali Ayyaz Chatha, 34, is charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons says his practice permit at a clinic in Bridgeland is still active, but in general, when it becomes aware of criminal charges against a doctor, it opens an investigation.

Chatha's lawyer tells CTV News he is presumed innocent and will diligently defend himself in court.

In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

"We investigate all sexual offences that are reported to us and take several investigative steps to speak to witnesses, collect and process evidence – including DNA analysis – prior to laying charges," said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the sexual assault investigative unit.

"These types of crimes can be extremely personal and sensitive, and I want to thank the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident to us."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.