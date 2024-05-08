Suspect in Nijjar killing alleged to have studied briefly at Bow Valley College in Calgary

One of the accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appears to have spent a short period of time as a student at Bow Valley College in Calgary.

Global News reported that a Facebook video posted in December 2019 by EthicWorks Immigration Services showed Karan Brar saying his “study visa has arrived,” accompanied by a photo showing what looks like a passport with a Canadian study permit inside it.

A second Facebook account belonging to Karan Brar from Kotkapurna featuring photos of the murder suspect suggests that he started studying at Bow Valley College in Calgary in April 2020 before relocating to Edmonton in May 2020.

Bow Valley College spokeswoman Shannon van Leenen said in a statement that an individual named Karan Brar was enrolled in the college's eight-month Hospital Unit Clerk certificate program in 2020, but she could not confirm if it was the same person as the man charged in Nijjar's murder.

The college declined to say whether the student named Karan Brar had completed their course.

In a separate, expanded statement, the college said it "does not have a record of ever having an affiliation with a company named EthicWorks Immigration Services."

EthicWorks, which says it has offices in the Punjab and in Kitchener, Ont., has not responded to a request for comment.

Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh were arrested in Edmonton last week and are scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on May 21 on charges of murder and conspiracy.

Nijjar's killing triggered an unravelling of the relationship between Canada and India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said credible intelligence implicated India's government in the death, which it denies.