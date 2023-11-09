22 charges laid after Brooks, Alta., incident that left woman severely injured

Mounties out of Brooks, Alta., have laid charges in connection with an incident police say saw a woman fall from a speeding vehicle late last month.

Kyle Potts, a 37-year-old Brooks resident, was charged on Nov. 7, following the Oct. 24 incident.

Police say the woman suffered "critical injuries resulting in a prolonged hospitalization."

Potts and the woman know each other, police say.

Potts was arrested during a raid on a residence and now faces 22 charges.

Those charges include kidnapping, multiple counts of assault with a weapon, multiple counts relating to firearms, theft of a motor vehicle and numerous failures to comply with conditions.

Potts is scheduled to appear in court in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, police say, the woman "has since been released, and is working on her recovery."