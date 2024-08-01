3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park

CALGARY
    Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.

    Around 1:40 p.m.,  multiple 911 calls were received reporting that a car was on fire in the Fish Creek Park parking lot near the Bow River boat launch., just east of Sikome Lake in the city’s southeast, according to a Calgary Fire Department media release.

    Fire crews arrived to discover the fire had spread to two other cars parked nearby, with a fourth vehicle damaged due to the intense heat of the fire.

    The fire was quickly extinguished using water and firefighting foam.

    No one was injured.

    Calgary Fire is working with police to notify the owners of the vehicles and working with Fish Creek Park staff to arrange for clean-up after the vehicles are removed.

    Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

    Anyone with information is asked to email the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.

