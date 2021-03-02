CALGARY -- A three-year-old girl was rushed to Alberta Children's Hospital in serious condition after falling from a window in the community of Skyview Ranch on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Skyview Ranch Way N.E. just after 11 a.m. after the child fell from a third-storey window and landed on the concrete below.

EMS officials confim the girl was considered to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition at the time of transport.