Advertisement
3-year-old seriously injured in fall onto concrete from3rd storey window in northeast Calgary
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 12:47PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:27PM MST
A three-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after falling from a third-storey window in Skyview Ranch.
Share:
CALGARY -- A three-year-old girl was rushed to Alberta Children's Hospital in serious condition after falling from a window in the community of Skyview Ranch on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Skyview Ranch Way N.E. just after 11 a.m. after the child fell from a third-storey window and landed on the concrete below.
EMS officials confim the girl was considered to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition at the time of transport.
RELATED IMAGES