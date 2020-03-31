CALGARY -- A third resident of a southeast Calgary long-term senior care home has died due to complications linked to the COVID-19 virus.

The McKenzie Towne Continuing Care facility said in a letter addressed to residents and their family members that the resident died Monday morning.

The first death, a woman in her 80s, was confirmed by Dr. Deena Hinshaw last week. A second woman in her 70s died late Sunday.

An outbreak at the care facility was announced on March 24. As of Monday, 36 residents and five staff have probable or confirmed cases of the virus.

This is a developing story.