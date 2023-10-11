4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate

Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.

Police said a 16-year-old boy, a fellow player on the football team, was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted in a locker room at Chinook High School on Oct. 3.

The victim and subjects are all members of the football team. The Lethbridge Police Service said it executed a search warrant at the school on Oct. 4 and seized a weapon.

Police charged the four boys, two aged 17 and two aged 16, with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

The accused have been released, but have conditions of no contact with the victim and are prohibited from visiting Chinook High School or its grounds.

They are all scheduled to appear in Youth Court on Oct. 25. The names of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Three of the accused were arrested without incident on Oct. 10, while the fourth turned himself in to police.

Police said this was not a random incident and there is no evidence suggesting an ongoing risk to other students. The school remains open.