CALGARY -- A seven-month investigation into drug trafficking in Calgary has resulted in the seizure of more than $4 million in cash and $1.7 million worth of illicit drugs.

According to police, one person was identified as being connected to a drug trafficking network in April. His activity and the subsequent investigation led to the search of three homes and three vehicles on Oct. 5.

Officers executed search warrants at downtown and Beltline residences situated in:

The 600 block of Sixth Ave. S.W.

The 900 block of 10th Ave. S.W.

The 900 block of 16th Ave. S.W.

As a result of the searches, officers seized significant quantities of:

Methamphetamine (13.56 kg)

Cocaine (10.18 kg)

Fentanyl (525.4 g)

MDMA (28.3 g)

In addition to the drugs, police secured more than $4 million in cash.

Five Calgarians were arrested and charged with drug-related offences.

The accused, who all face multiple charges related to the possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as additional charges, are: