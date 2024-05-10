Sherlock Holmes twist takes over Vertigo Theatre

CALGARY
    A Calgary theatre company is opening a new production with a twist this weekend.

    Vertigo Theatre’s production of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson begins May 11.

    “I hope people come and have a great laugh, enjoy the story, and feel the heart of these two characters who find a deep friendship by the end of it,” actor Tahirih Vejdani, who plays 'Joan Watson' said.

    Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson is a twist on the traditional mysterious adventure, told in a post-pandemic world.

    “Ms. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joan Watson join forces to catch a murderer that is one the loose, though there seems to be a bigger game afoot,” Vertigo Theatre’s website states.

    The cast consists of four actors, including Julie Orton as Sherlock Holmes.

    “It's a different dynamic between the two. You still have the tenets of the friendship and the camaraderie that is in Arthur Conan Doyle's stories, but there's a different gait to it now, a different stride between the two women,” Orton said.

    The production is written by Kate Hamill and directed by Kathryn Smith.

    Tickets are available May 11 to June 9.

