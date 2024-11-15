5 arrested, shotgun seized following Lethbridge bust

Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against five people in connection with a high-risk incident that unfolded at a motel on Thursday.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the business in the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

There were reports that two women, wanted on warrants, were at the location and were possibly in possession of several weapons.

When police arrived, they observed two males leaving a motel room and getting into a vehicle.

Both men fled on foot when approached by police, but officers saw a shotgun, which was later determined to be loaded, inside the vehicle.

Police pursued the two men and subdued one the suspects, who was holding what appeared to be a handgun, with sock rounds and a conducted energy weapon.

The second man was arrested without incident. Police determined the 'handgun' held by the first suspect was a lighter that resembled a firearm.

Turning their attention to the motel room, police demanded the occupants surrender. Two women and a man came out of the room, while two other women remained inside.

Following a short standoff, the remaining suspects surrendered to police.

A subsequent search of the room, another room at a different motel and two vehicles uncovered ammunition, cell phones, a knife and small quantities of methamphetamine.

Two males and three females face a variety of weapons charges and breaches of court orders.

A third male was released without charge.

All the accused remain in custody pending their next court appearance.