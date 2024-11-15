CALGARY
Calgary

    • 5 arrested, shotgun seized following Lethbridge bust

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Share

    Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against five people in connection with a high-risk incident that unfolded at a motel on Thursday.

    In a news release, police said officers were called to the business in the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

    There were reports that two women, wanted on warrants, were at the location and were possibly in possession of several weapons.

    When police arrived, they observed two males leaving a motel room and getting into a vehicle.

    Both men fled on foot when approached by police, but officers saw a shotgun, which was later determined to be loaded, inside the vehicle.

    Police pursued the two men and subdued one the suspects, who was holding what appeared to be a handgun, with sock rounds and a conducted energy weapon.

    The second man was arrested without incident. Police determined the 'handgun' held by the first suspect was a lighter that resembled a firearm.

    Turning their attention to the motel room, police demanded the occupants surrender. Two women and a man came out of the room, while two other women remained inside.

    Following a short standoff, the remaining suspects surrendered to police.

    A subsequent search of the room, another room at a different motel and two vehicles uncovered ammunition, cell phones, a knife and small quantities of methamphetamine.

    Two males and three females face a variety of weapons charges and breaches of court orders.

    A third male was released without charge.

    All the accused remain in custody pending their next court appearance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs

    The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News