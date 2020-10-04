Advertisement
5 people escape from fire in Falconridge neighbourhood
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 5:29PM MDT
Fire broke out at a duplex in Falconridge on Sunday.
CALGARY -- Crews are on scene at a fire at a duplex in the Falconridge neighbourhood.
The blaze on Falsby Place broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials told CTV News the flames were contained to one room on the second floor.
Fire people were inside when the fire broke out. Everyone got out safely.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.