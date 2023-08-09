7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust

Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) says it began an investigation, called Project Carlos, last year.

The operation already resulted in the seizure of $4.5 million in drugs and $1 million in cash, but police have now made a series of arrests.

Authorities say the suspects face a total of 33 charges and are expected in court on Aug. 9:

Minh Hoang Nguyen, 43;

Joseph Nguyen, 29;

Hai Nguyen, 40;

Kim Lim, 37;

Courtney Dennis, 55;

Derek Wong, 28; and

Marcos Tello, 28.

"A major source of drugs into Calgary was effectively dismantled and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to public safety," said Acting Staff Sgt. Damien Pearson in a statement.

The arrests were made between July 31 and Aug. 3, following the previously-announced drug and cash seizures last year.