73-year-old Calgary man charged with child porn offences

Charges have been laid against a Calgary man after a computer repair company discovered thousands of images of child porn on a device dropped off for repair.

Calgary police say 73-year-old Fred Allison Bezanson was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Officials were tipped off about Bezanson's activities after a local computer repair company told them they believed a customer was in possession of a significant amount of child pornography.

When police seized the computer, they found it contained approximately 3,600 illegal images.

A search warrant was executed at Bezanson's home on Tuesday and police seized "numerous electronic and storage devices."

CPS members are continuing to analyze those devices.

Bezanson is expected to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2025.

