8-year-old boy bit in the face by loose Lethbridge dog

Lethbridge police say an eight-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday when a loose dog bit him in the face.

The boy was attacked while attending a summer camp in the yard of Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School.

Police say two dogs were "loose and unattended" in the yard at around noon, when one approached the boy and bit him.

A 17-year-old working at the camp was then bit on the arm when she jumped in to protect the child.

Paramedics rushed both victims to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say the owner of the dogs was able to get one back into their care, but the other ran off.

Police and Community Animal Services (CAS) located the missing dog in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Mount Rundle Road West at about 1:15 p.m.

Both dogs, which police describe as being pit bill types, have been seized by CAS, who are investigating the incident.