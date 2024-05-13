Teen stabbed behind northwest Calgary high school, rushed to hospital with serious arm injury

A teenage boy was stabbed late Monday afternoon near John G. Diefenbaker High School in Calgary's northwest.

Police recovered a weapon believed to have been used to stab the 15-year-old victim in the upper arm.

The boy was rushed to the Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The attack happened just after 4 p.m. behind the high school, not far from where a football game was being played at the time.

Police say they are not connected and that the teen didn't know his attacker.

The suspect, who was described only as having poofy blond hair and wearing a black jacket, fled the scene.

Police are looking for CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.