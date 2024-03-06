$80K in drugs, cash and handgun seized in search of Calgary, Cochrane homes

An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) search of homes in Calgary and Cochrane turned up more than $80,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Calgary police, Cochrane RCMP and ALERT Calgary’s organized crime team made the seizure on Feb. 28, as part of an investigation that started in December 2023.

"Any time you have drug trafficking taking place in a smaller community, the subsequent issues related to addiction, violence and property crimes are going to be amplified," said Sgt. Matt Pumphrey, Cochrane RCMP, in a news release.

"Working together with ALERT, we were able to address the issue in a timely manner and keep our community safe."

ALERT says the homes were in the Calgary neighbourhoods of Acadia and Montgomery, and in the area of Heritage Boulevard in Cochrane.

The seizure yielded approximately 387 grams of cocaine, 746 grams of methamphetamine and $1,015 in cash.

"The handgun was previously reported as stolen in a break-and-enter from October 2023," stated ALERT in a news release, adding it will be "submitted for forensic analysis and ballistics testing to the Provincial Firearms Solutions Lab to determine if it was used in any other crimes."

Sixty-year-old Kenneth Funk has been charged with 10 criminal offences related to drugs and firearms, and his next scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is encouraged to call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).