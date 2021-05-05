CALGARY -- The third wave is continuing to lead to new infections of COVID-19 at stores throughout the province and reports show an additional 92 cases at Loblaws, Sobeys and Co-op stores.

The three companies have been tracking the number of cases in team members at their stores in order to ensure the public is aware of any possible close contacts they may have had.

According to the online data, 58 new cases were found at Loblaws stores, 32 cases at Sobeys stores and two cases were found at Co-op stores in the Calgary area.

Last week, 91 new cases were confirmed.

Loblaws

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2525 36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 29)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (7606 Elbow Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 28)

An employee at the Real Canadian Liquor Store (Unit 100 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 24)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (11541 Kingsway Ave., Edmonton) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 22 and 28)

Four employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (9 Haineault St., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 22 and 28)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (7005-48th Ave., Camrose, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 23, 25 and 30)

An employee at the Real Canadian Liquor Store (20-110 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 27)

Two employees at Matt & Ashley's NOFRILLS Edmonton (11405 40 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 30 and May 3)

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart (20 4005 Clover Bar Rd., Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive May 4 (last worked April 27 and 29)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (8121 118 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 4 (last worked April 29)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (300 196 Chestermere Station Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive May 4 (last worked April 30)

Four employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 23 and 26)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (12225-99th St., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 25 and 29)

Four employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 21, 26 and 29)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 25)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (300 Veterans Blvd. N.E., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 25)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 24)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4821 Calgary Tr. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 26)

An employee at Blair's NOFRILLS Calgary (882 85th St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 29)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 2 (last worked April 25)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4410-17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 2 (last worked April 25)

An employee at Romeo's NOFRILLS Whitecourt (4420 52 Ave., Whitecourt, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 27)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (12350 - 137 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 22 and 27)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Cntr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 24)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (A-5016-51 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 22, 23 and 24)

An employee at Chris' NOFRILLS Edmonton (15411-97 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 26)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (3800 Memorial Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 23)

An employee at Christine's NOFRILLS Okotoks (9 Sandstone Gate, Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive April 30 (last worked April 24)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 - 20th Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 30 (last worked April 28)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (20-110 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive April 30 (last worked April 24)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (8600 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 30 (last worked April 23)

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 28)

A franchise employee at the IGA (4802 51 St., Whitecourt, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 25)

An employee at the Safeway (610 Big Rock Lane, Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 25)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#700, 201 Southridge Dr., Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 23)

A franchise employee at the IGA (4920 – 1 St. West, Claresholm, Alta.) tested positive May 4 (last worked April 29)

An employee at the Safeway (3636 Brentwood Rd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 23)

An employee at the Safeway (410 10 St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 25)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (100, 590 Baseline Rd., Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 30)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (3000, 356 Cranston Rd. S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 5 (last worked April 30)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#900, 3715 47 Ave. Sylvan Lake, Alta.) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 28)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (11 Westway Rd., Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive May 3 (last worked April 24)

A franchise employee at the IGA (9108-142 St., Edmonton) tested positive May 2 (last worked April 27)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (2110 50th Ave. Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive May 2 (last worked April 25)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#900, 3715 47 Ave. Sylvan Lake, Alta.) tested positive May 2 (last worked April 27)

An employee at the Sobeys (#7048-2060 Symons Valley Parkway N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 27)

An employee at the Sobeys (#1200, 7 Mahogany Plaza S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 24)

Two employees at the Safeway (610 Big Rock Lane, Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 22 and 23)

A franchise employee at the IGA (6449 Crowchild Tr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 25)

An employee at the Safeway (9450-86 Ave., Ft. Saskatchewan, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 28)

An employee at the Safeway (2534 Guardian Rd., Edmonton) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 28)

An employee at the Safeway (2304 – 109 St., Edmonton) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 17 and 25)

A franchise employee at the IGA (9108-142 St., Edmonton) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 22)

An employee at the Safeway (5005 Dalhousie Dr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 23)

An employee at the Safeway (1600 – 90 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 24)

Three employees at the Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 22, 23 and 25)

A franchise employee at the IGA (4802 51 St., Whitecourt, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 25)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (688 Wye Rd., Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 24)

An employee at the Safeway (5821 Terrace Rd. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 24)

An employee at the Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 1 (last worked April 24)

Co-op